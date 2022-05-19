Kate Middleton & Prince William Join Tom Cruise at 'Top Gun' Royal Premiere in London

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Tom Cruise on the red carpet!

The royal couple stepped out for the Royal Film Performance of the new movie Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday (May 19) at Leicester Square in London, England.

Tom and the rest of the cast were in attendance following the Cannes premiere just one night earlier. They all stood in a receiving line to greet Kate and Will.

This wasn’t Tom‘s first Royal Film Performance. He previously greeted Will‘s late mother Princess Diana at the premiere of his movie Far and Away back in 1992.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Roland Mouret gown and Robinson Pelham earrings. William is wearing Crockett & Jones loafers embroidered with F18 planes. Tom is wearing Brioni.

