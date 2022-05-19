Kerry Washington Explains Why Her 'Scandal' Leading Men Were Mad at Her for 'Years'

Kerry Washington is opening up about the comment she made about her Scandal co-stars that had them mad at her for years.

The 45-year-old actress made an appearance on the Thursday (May 19) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about one of her past interviews on the show.

Back in 2014, Kerry said something about her leading men Scott Foley and Tony Goldwyn and she says they were “pissed” about her comment, for years!

