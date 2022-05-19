Kim Kardashian Reveals Unexpected Location Where She Found Out She Passed Baby Bar

Kim Kardashian has finally passed the baby bar!

After failing the law exam two times before, the 41-year-old reality star found out she passed the exam during the latest episode of The Kardashians that was released on Thursday (May 18).

The new episode chronicles the emotional moment Kim finds out she passed the exam, revealing the unexpected location that she got her results.

In the episode, Kim finds out that her tests results were in while out to dinner with daughter North, 8, as well as KKW Beauty chief marketing officer Tracy Romulus and her daughters Remi and Ryan.

They briefly leave the restaurant and all hop into Kim‘s car because, as she says, “I go in the car because if I’m upset I don’t want to have everyone stare.”

After anxiously and nervously signing into the app on her phone, Kim finds out she passes and the entire car erupts in cheers.

“Is this real?” Kim excitedly shrieks. “I’m so happy. Like, I literally didn’t think I did.”

Kim then starts to cry and North climbs up from the back seat to give her mom a sweet hug.

She then FaceTimes her professor Chuck Shonholtz to tell him the exciting news, while also revealing that she, North, and the others were all at a Red Lobster!

“I’m at Red Lobster! North won her first basketball game ever and we came to Red Lobster and I’m in the car,” Kim tells her professor who laughs and congratulates her.

