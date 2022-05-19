Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Don't Like All of Her & Travis Barker's PDA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s PDA is taking center stage in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

During the new episode of Hulu reality series that premiered on Thursday (May 18), the 43-year-old reality star’s kids shared their thoughts on all of their mom and the 46-year-old drummer’s PDA.

In the episode, Kourtney and 9-year-old daughter Penelope are playing a game of ping-pong when Travis enters the room.

Kourtney then goes over to give Travis a kiss, and Penelope yells, “Mom, no kissing!”

The couple – who just legally got married – continued to kiss, as Kourtney responds to her daughter, “Just one.”

Penelope then groans “No!” with an embarrassed look on her face before going over to hug Kourtney.

In the next scene, Travis and Kourtney are having dinner with his three kids and Kourtney’s two youngest kids – Penelope and Reign, 7.

Once again, Kourtney and Travis start kissing at the table and this time Reign chimes in telling them to stop.

“Can you guys not kiss in French again?” Reign asks. “Can you guys please not French kiss?”

Kourntey‘s kids aren’t the only ones embarrassed by all the PDA. Find out what another Kardashian-Jenner family said about all of the kissing in a recent interview!
