New Details About Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Revealed at Cannes; Saoirse Ronan & Dua Lipa Reportedly Added to Cast!

Brand new details about Greta Gerwig‘s upcoming Barbie movie have been unveiled!

The first thing revealed were the rumored additions of Saoirse Ronan and Dua Lipa in mystery roles in the movie.

While not a lot is known about any character of the film, Margot Robbie is set to portray the title Barbie in the movie, with Ryan Gosling as her Ken.

But that’s not all that was revealed…

Click inside to read more…

According to Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times, the reporter has been sharing “gossip” he’s overheard about the flick during his time at the Cannes Film Festival.

In a series of tweets, Kyle revealed that Issa Rae and Hari Nef will also be playing different versions of Barbie, and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will be playing different versions of Ken as well.

So far, there are 20 major stars slated to appear in the movie, which is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Stay tuned for even more news on the Barbie movie!