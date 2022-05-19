Top Stories
Thu, 19 May 2022 at 10:55 pm

Nick Jonas Spends the Day Playing Golf with Close Pal Daren Kagasoff

Nick Jonas is enjoying a day on the golf course!

The 29-year-old Jonas Brothers singer, and new dad, played a round of golf on Thursday afternoon (May 19) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

Joining Nick on the golf course was his close pal The Secret Life of the American Teenager actor Daren Kagasoff.

Earlier this week, Nick was in New York City at the 2022 NBC Upfronts to promote his new competition series Dancing with Myself.

While doing some press, Nick gushed about life with his newborn daughter Malti, whom he and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed via surrogate earlier this year. Here’s what he said!

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Daren Kagasoff, Nick Jonas

Getty Images