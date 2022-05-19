Nina Dobrev & Boyfriend Shaun White Make Red Carpet Debut at Her Ex's Movie Premiere

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are walking the red carpet together for the very first time!

The 33-year-old The Vampire Diaries actress and the 35-year-old retired Olympic snowboarder made a picture perfect couple at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick held on Thursday (May 19) at Leicester Square in London, England.

For the premiere, Nina stunned in a cut-out cream-colored dress with a slit up the side white Shaun coordinated in a white blazer and black trousers.

If you didn’t know, Top Gun: Maverick stars Glen Powell, who Nina dated from 2017 until late 2018.

Nina and Shaun have been together since early 2020.

In a recent interview, Shaun opened up about Nina‘s support following his retirement from snowboarding.

