'Riverdale' to End with Season 7 on The CW

Very sad news for Riverdale fans. The beloved The CW show is coming to an end.

An announcement was made by the network on Thursday (May 19) that the show will be ending with its upcoming seventh season.

The show, which was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and more, became a smash hit in 2017 and was aided by a streaming debut on Netflix as well.

The final season will debut in 2023 on The CW, THR reports.

Riverdale was renewed a few months ago and was one of the lucky shows on The CW that was given a renewal. The network axed so many shows last week in a shocking update.