Scott Eastwood to Reprise His Role as Little Nobody for 'Fast X'

Scott Eastwood is returning to the Fast & Furious franchise!

According to THR, the 36-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Little Nobody in the latest installment in the film series, Fast X.

Click inside to read more…

The movie is currently shooting in London and the cast includes Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron and Brie Larson, as well as long time stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson.

In the eighth installment of the franchise, Fate of the Furious, Scott played a rule-abiding government agent who worked closely with Kurt Russell‘s character Mr. Nobody. It’s unclear whether or not Kurt will also be reprising his role in the new film.

Jason Momoa was spotted on the set of Fast X last week and you can see all the photos here!