Stephanie McMahon Announces Leave of Absence from WWE, 8 Months After Husband Triple H's Cardiac Event

Stephanie McMahon is taking a leave of absence from her role as chief brand officer of WWE.

The 45-year-old businesswoman and retired wrestler, who is the daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, will be focusing on her family during her time away from work.

While she did not reference it in her statement, Stephanie‘s husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque suffered a cardiac event back in September 2021.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family,” Stephanie wrote in a statement on Twitter.

While Triple H has recovered from his medical emergency, he has said in a recent interview that he thought he wouldn’t make it before the surgery.

We hope that everything is okay!