Top Stories
Johnny Depp &amp; Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

Chris Brown Seemingly Congratulates Ex Rihanna on the Birth of Her Baby with A$AP Rocky

Chris Brown Seemingly Congratulates Ex Rihanna on the Birth of Her Baby with A$AP Rocky

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Thu, 19 May 2022 at 11:55 pm

Stephanie McMahon Announces Leave of Absence from WWE, 8 Months After Husband Triple H's Cardiac Event

Stephanie McMahon Announces Leave of Absence from WWE, 8 Months After Husband Triple H's Cardiac Event

Stephanie McMahon is taking a leave of absence from her role as chief brand officer of WWE.

The 45-year-old businesswoman and retired wrestler, who is the daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, will be focusing on her family during her time away from work.

While she did not reference it in her statement, Stephanie‘s husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque suffered a cardiac event back in September 2021.

Click inside to read more…

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family,” Stephanie wrote in a statement on Twitter.

While Triple H has recovered from his medical emergency, he has said in a recent interview that he thought he wouldn’t make it before the surgery.

We hope that everything is okay!
Just Jared on Facebook
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 01
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 02
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 03
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 04
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 05
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 06
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 07
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 08
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 09
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 10
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 11
stephanie mcmahon leave of absence from wwe 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, WWE

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images