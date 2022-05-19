Stranger Things' Real-Life Couple Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Are So Cute Together at Madrid Premiere!

Top Stories
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are continuing their press tour for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things!

The real-life couple and on-screen co-stars walked the carpet together at the show’s international premiere on Wednesday (May 18) at Callao Cinema in Madrid, Spain.

For those who don’t know, Natalia and Charlie have been dating since 2016!

Make sure to see all the photos of the cast at the New York City premiere this past weekend.

The first part of Stranger Things season four debuts May 27 on Netflix and the trailer is teasing what is to come. It has already been confirmed that the show will end after five seasons.

FYI: Natalia is wearing a Rodarte dress.

Click through the gallery for 40+ photos of Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton at the premiere…

