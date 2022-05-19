The Richest 'Station 19' Cast Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Station 19 is on fire.

The ABC TV series, created by Stacy McKee, premiered back in March of 2018, and it’s the spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, following Private Practice.

The series focuses on the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19.

Earlier in the year, the series was renewed for a sixth season. Season 5 of the show is wrapping up on Thursday (May 19) with “Crawl Out Through the Fallout.”

The actors featured on the show have also amassed a sizable sum. We’ve rounded up the stars of Station 19, and ranked them according to estimated net worth.

Find out how much the top earners of Station 19 are worth…