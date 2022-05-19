Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Talulah Riley Couple Up at Their 'Pistol' Premiere!

Did you know that Pistol co-stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley are a couple in real life?

The new couple walked the red carpet together at the premiere of their new FX series on Wednesday night (May 18) at Metrograph in New York City.

Check out photos from the couple’s red carpet debut a couple months ago!

Also in attendance at the premiere were the show’s stars Maisie Williams, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Sydney Chandler, and Emma Appleton, as well as director Danny Boyle.

Here is the show’s synopsis: “The furious, raging storm at the center of the rock and roll revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.”

All episodes will be available for streaming on May 31 on Hulu.

FYI: Maisie is wearing Rui Zhou. Louis is wearing Prada. Anson is wearing Saint Laurent. Sydney is wearing Versace. Emma is wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Danny is wearing Prada.

