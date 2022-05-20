Alex Pettyfer & Wife Toni Garrn Bare Their Beach Bodies During Time Off in Cannes

Alex Pettyfer and his wife Toni Garrn are enjoying some downtime!

The 32-year-old Magic Mike actor and the 29-year-old model were seen baring their beach bodies while taking a dip in the pool at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Friday afternoon (May 20) in Antibes, France.

The city is right nearby the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and the hotel will be the location for the amfAR Gala in six days. The event will be held on Thursday, May 26.

Earlier this week, Alex and Toni walked the red carpet together at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the festival.

“Only took me 32 yrs to find my nickname…. ‘The Nobleman’ 😂🤣😂 I really do feel the luckiest man in the world to share all the special memories with you @tonigarrn,” Alex wrote on Instagram along with a photo from the festival.

