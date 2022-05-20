Amber Heard Rejected Brody Jenner at a Club, Claims Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt is making a claim about Amber Heard.

During an appearance on Heather McDonald‘s Juicy Scoop podcast this week, Spencer opened up about the time when he and The Hills co-star Brody Jenner went to a club and allegedly ran into Amber.

Spencer claims that Brody tried to hit on Amber, but she rejected him because she had her sights set on bigger and better things.

Click inside to read about what happened…

“We were like 20 in a club. Brody and I go up, and Brody’s gonna hit on Amber. She just moved out here from Texas, and we’re quizzing her. He’s trying to, you know, date her or go on a date — however Brody would like it worded,” Spencer said (via Page Six).

Spencer noted that he was paraphrasing and continued by saying, “She’s like, ‘I’m not going on a date with you.’ And he’s like, ‘Huh?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m already dating a famous director. I’m gonna be a movie star. I wouldn’t dare go on a date [with you].’”

So, what happened next? Spencer claims that Brody responded by pointing out a mole on Amber‘s arm. He allegedly told her, “What you should do is get to a doctor and get that mole removed because that looks cancerous.”

