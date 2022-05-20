Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Look So In Love at Pre-Wedding Dinner, Plus See Pics of Kim, Khloe, & More!

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 & Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Fri, 20 May 2022

Anne Hathaway Says It's An Honor To Play a Jewish Mother in 'Armageddon Time'

Anne Hathaway Says It's An Honor To Play a Jewish Mother in 'Armageddon Time'

Anne Hathaway steps out in a colorful outfit while out and about during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, earlier this week.

The 39-year-old actress was seen arriving back to her hotel after a few press events in support of her new film, Armageddon Time.

During the press conference, Anne opened up about her late mother-in-law and said it was an honor to play a Jewish mother in the film.

“My mother-in-law, who passed away recently, was simply the greatest Jewish mother I’ve ever seen. Her legacy my life in profound ways that I am truly, truly grateful for,” she shared. “The hand of a Jewish mother will guide the rest of my life, if I have done one thing and it is to capture that love, I honestly won’t even attempt to put it into words.”

Anne added, “That’s why I am so grateful to cinema because it allows you to say things without words.”

Following the premiere and press conference, Anne and husband Adam Shulman were seen leaving their hotel for a dinner event on Friday (May 20).

Click inside to see 10+ pictures of Anne Hathaway out and about during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival…
Photos: BackgridUSA, Getty
Posted to: Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway

Getty Images