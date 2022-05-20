Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 12:54 pm

Anne Hathaway Wows in Gucci Mini Dress at Cannes Photo Call with Jeremy Strong

Anne Hathaway is looking so chic for her second appearance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival!

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out in a blue and navy mini dress while attending the photo call for Armageddon Time on Friday (May 20) in Cannes, France.

Anne was joined by co-stars Jeremy Strong, Michael Banks Repeta, and Jaylin Webb, as well as the film’s writer and director James Gray. Make sure to also check out photos of them all at the red carpet premiere the night before!

Armageddon Time is billed as “a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.”

FYI: Anne is wearing a Gucci blue and navy mini dress with patent leather bustier top and all-over tonal embellished skirt with silver metallic leather high heel platform sandals, a navy suede Gucci Blondie bag and blue and cream acetate exaggerated cat eye sunglasses.

Click through the gallery for 30+ photos of Anne Hathaway and others at the photo call…
Getty Images