Becca Tilley & Hayley Kiyoko Confirm Their Relationship After Hayley Drops 'For The Girls' Music Video

Becca Tilley has officially confirmed her relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko, just after her “For The Girls” music video dropped.

The video, which pays homage to The Bachelor franchise with a lesbian themed season, with many of the contestants going after Hayley‘s heart getting drunk, crying and yelling, too.

However, as the rose ceremony nears, Hayley is taken away to find out who is honking the horn on a car outside – and it’s Becca!

Becca was a contestant on The Bachelor for seasons 19 and 20.

Following the premiere of the video, Becca headed to Instagram to share pair’s love story, which has been going on for four years!

“Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” she wrote in the caption.

Watch the music video below!