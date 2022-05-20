Bethenny Frankel 'Disgusted' by Erika Jayne's Comment About Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel is responding to the comment Erika Jayne made about her and her late boyfriend Dennis Shields.

On Wednesday night (May 18), Erika, 50, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen brought up a comment Bethenny, 51, previously made about her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

Last year, amid the 82-year-old lawyer’s embezzlement scandal, Bethenny claimed that she heard rumors that Tom allegedly owed people money, and also claimed that he owed her late ex-boyfriend, Dennis, “half a million dollars.” She also alleged that Tom was “using people’s money” to support Erika‘s lavish lifestyle.

During WWHL, Andy brought up these comments to Erika, who responded with a dig at Bethenny and Dennis.

Andy asked Erika her thoughts on Bethenny‘s comments – without mention Dennis – about Tom owing people money.

“In the business that Tom was doing, which was contingent fee, it’s not unusual to borrow. So while that may be true, there were also loans that were really paid off,” Erika responded, who mentioned earlier in her interview that Tom is in a facility for his declining health.

She then added, “I don’t know where Bethenny’s coming from. Her guy’s dead, and my guy is in a home, so whatever. But at the same time, that’s kind of the way the business goes.”

Bethenny then appeared on WWHL on Thursday (May 19), however, her appearance was pre-taped before Erika made the comment.

So instead, Bethenny took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to respond to Erika‘s dig about Dennis.

“The episode tonight of @BravoWWHL was taped so I don’t address the comment you & Dennis’ children are hurt, offended and disgusted by. I appreciate your loyalty, heart and compassion,” Bethenny tweeted.

Dennis, who was a father of four, died of an apparent overdose in August 2018.