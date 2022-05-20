Blake Lively Says Motherhood Has Made her Feel More 'At Ease' In Her Body

Blake Lively is opening up about parenthood.

In a new interview with Forbes published on Tuesday (May 17), the 34-year-old actress explained that being a mom to three daughters has helped her feel more comfortable in her own skin.

“I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,” she said. Blake shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident – not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

“I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship,” she added.

“I believe in really valuable collaborations and that’s where I’m getting my fulfillment these days and I’ve never been happier, professionally,” Blake shared.

She went on to say that her family is a huge consideration when she’s making all of her decisions.

“Family is at the root of everything that I do and it’s also at the root of everything that I create,” she said. “So whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind because that’s just how I live.”

Blake also shared that her kids were a big inspiration for her drink line Betty Buzz.

“That’s part of the reason why Betty Buzz was important to us, that my kids could drink them, as well as me,” she explained. “That it wouldn’t be ingredients that I would feel bad about them putting in their bodies.”

“That also goes into the types of films I want to be a part of. I want to be in films, I want to make films, I want to author films that I would be proud for my children to see,” she continued. “Even the gowns I wear – I just want my kids to be proud. Family is at the root of everything I do and it’s why I feel good about what I’m doing because it has a real meaning and heart behind it all.”

