Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Says Taking Care of Her Family Has 'Taken a Toll' on Her Mental Health

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about her mental health.

In an interview with The Bump published on Thursday (May 19), the 43-year-old model discussed her husband Bruce Willis‘ aphasia diagnosis and shared more details about how she takes care of their family.

“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” she admitted. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting. The National Aphasia Association says that the language disorder affects “the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.”

Emma went on to say she had recently gotten some advice that had shifted her approach towards caring for her family.

“Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself,” she recalled. “That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.”

The actress said that when it comes to self care, “it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there.”

“I don’t mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise,” she said. “It’s a time I can disconnect and can do something that I know makes me feel good overall.”

Bruce and Emma share two daughters, 10-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn. She said during her interview that she “always wanted a family” and that her time as a mother is something she considers “precious.”

“For us as a family it’s always been about making memories. I’m not even sure we have rituals or traditions,” she shared. “We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted.”

Last week, Bruce was spotted out and about for the first time since his aphasia diagnosis.