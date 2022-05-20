Casey Affleck & Caylee Cowan Attend Cannes Film Festival Just Days After Portofino Trip

Casey Affleck and Caylee Cowan don’t leave each others’ side while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on Friday (May 20) in Cannes, France.

The cute couple arrived in style for the premiere of Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T’Attendre) during the day.

Just days before attending the festival, Casey and Caylee were seen enjoying a few days in Portofino, Italy.

The duo were seen heading out on a private yacht for a day on the sea, before going out to dinner.

Casey and Caylee were also seen chatting with some friends as they enjoyed their short stay there.

Late last month, Caylee and Casey were spotted out doing some shopping together in Beverly Hills.

