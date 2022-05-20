Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Look So In Love at Pre-Wedding Dinner, Plus See Pics of Kim, Khloe, &amp; More!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Look So In Love at Pre-Wedding Dinner, Plus See Pics of Kim, Khloe, & More!

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 &amp; Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 & Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 10:14 pm

Chip & Joanna Gaines Announce 'Silos Baking Competition' For Magnolia Network

Chip & Joanna Gaines Announce 'Silos Baking Competition' For Magnolia Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines are diving deep into the baking game, with the announcement of a brand new show for Magnolia Network.

The network stars and married couple revealed that Silos Baking Competition will debut this summer!

Click inside to read more…

The Silos Baking Competition is a one-hour special in which talented cooks will compete for more than one enticing prize.

In addition for the top prize of $25,000, the cooks will also vie for an opportunity to get their winning dessert on the menu at Chip and Joanna‘s Silos Baking Co. bakery.

Chip and Joanna will be on the judge’s table for the competition, which takes place on the Gaineses‘ Silos grounds.

Check out the trailer below!

READ MORE MAGNOLIA NETWORK NEWS:
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images