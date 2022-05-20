Chip & Joanna Gaines Announce 'Silos Baking Competition' For Magnolia Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines are diving deep into the baking game, with the announcement of a brand new show for Magnolia Network.

The network stars and married couple revealed that Silos Baking Competition will debut this summer!

Click inside to read more…

The Silos Baking Competition is a one-hour special in which talented cooks will compete for more than one enticing prize.

In addition for the top prize of $25,000, the cooks will also vie for an opportunity to get their winning dessert on the menu at Chip and Joanna‘s Silos Baking Co. bakery.

Chip and Joanna will be on the judge’s table for the competition, which takes place on the Gaineses‘ Silos grounds.

Check out the trailer below!

READ MORE MAGNOLIA NETWORK NEWS: