Ciara Gets Support from Hubby Russell Wilson at Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Launch Party!

Ciara is celebrating her latest career milestone!

The 36-year-old singer was joined by football player husband Russell Wilson on the red carpet at the launch party for her 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover on Thursday night (May 19) at the Hard Rock Hotel Times Square in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

Also joining Ciara at the party were fellow cover stars, models Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

Other guests at the party included models Josephine Skriver, Camille Kostek, Duckie Thot, Nina Agdal, and retired New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

During the party, Ciara changed out of her black cut-out dress into a pair of leather and denim chaps with a bedazzled cowboy hat as she hit the stage for a performance.

Ciara, Maye, and Yumi aren’t the only stars that got their own covers for the 2022 Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit issue. This A-list reality star also posed for a sultry cover!

Click through the gallery inside for 60+ pictures of the stars at the party…