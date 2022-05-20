Drew Brees Gives Advice to Ellen DeGeneres as She Nears the End of Her Show - Watch!

Drew Brees is giving some great advice to Ellen DeGeneres, while also paying her a huge compliment.

In an upcoming interview airing on Friday (May 20), the 43-year-old retired NFL quarterback made his 20th and final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During his interview, Drew shared some advice with Ellen about what to do once her show comes to an end next week.

If you didn’t know, Drew retired in 2020 after 20 seasons in the NFL. He the spent the 2021 season as an analyst on NBC Sunday Night Football.

Now, he’s giving Ellen some advice, since he was similarly in her shoes not too long ago.

Drew started by saying that he has a mentor who taught him that people go through three different phases in life – “master, mentor, and make a difference.”

“So for the first part of your life, you’re focusing on mastering something. So for me, it was being the best quarterback I could be,” Drew explained. “You eventually reach a point where you’ve developed this experience, this wisdom, that you’re now able to pass on to the next generation. That’s the mentorship phase.”

“And then you reach a point where you have a real opportunity to make a difference,” Drew continued.

Then turning to Ellen, Drew said, “And you have already made such a difference in your life and everything you’ve done, I can only imagine what you’re going to do next.”

“And that’s what I will keep doing!” Ellen said, getting misty-eyed.

