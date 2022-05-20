Emmy Rossum Recalls Meeting L.A. Billboard Icon Angelyne for the First Time

Emmy Rossum is looking back at the first time she met Angelyne!

The 35-year-old actress plays the L.A. legend in the new series Angelyne on Peacock and recalled meeting her for the first time during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Click inside to read more…

“So this show – this is a real person, this is a story about a real person,” Seth began. “That was basically famous from a billboard first. Can you tell us a little bit about her?”

“Yeah, she’s like a unicorn in Los Angeles,” Emmy replied. “She rose to power in the ’80s through a series of mysterious billboards that popped up, featuring this incredibly provocative woman kind of laying in this provocative pose with just her name and a phone number for management.”

She continued, “And suddenly, overnight, they started to multiply, until there were 200 billboards and a 10-story wall. And she would drive around L.A. – and still does – in this pink Corvette, with the hair and the body and the incredibly honed style.”

Emmy went on to recount what it was like meeting the real-life Angelyne for the first time.

“So I was so far down the rabbit hole by that point. I was so kind of deeply enamored by her and her feminine power and her protesting the patriarchy in her way. I got this meeting with her about potentially doing the show, and I showed up an hour early and she was on time. But then, she sells merch out of her car, T-shirts and skateboards with her face on the, and people buy them… She charges $50 for a selfie,” she shared. “So she ended up an hour late to the meeting.”

She continued, “And then, when she finally sat down, she laid a napkin on the chair and kind of posed in her way. And then she said, ‘So, why do you have such a hard-on to play me?’”

“And I was like, ‘That’s why,’” Emmy said as the audience laughed. “‘Cause she’s a real badass. She is a feminist in the most unexpected way and she’s totally unapologetic.”

Check out the clip down below!

Angelyne recently shared her thoughts on Emmy‘s new show. Find out what she said…