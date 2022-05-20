Top Stories
Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 &amp; Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 & Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 6:31 pm

Five 'High School Musical' Series Stars, Including Olivia Rodrigo, Are No Longer Main Cast Members for Season 3

Continue Here »

Five 'High School Musical' Series Stars, Including Olivia Rodrigo, Are No Longer Main Cast Members for Season 3

Disney+ has confirmed that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is coming back this summer for season three AND the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

The announcement of the third season included a plot synopsis, as well as details on the cast. The streamer has confirmed that five main cast members from previous seasons will only be “guest stars” in the upcoming third season, including Olivia Rodrigo.

The third season is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

The eight-episode third season will premiere on July 27 with each of the episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays. Watch the trailer on JustJaredJR.com

Click through the slideshow for details on the cast for season three…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney+
Posted to: High School Musical, Olivia Rodrigo, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images