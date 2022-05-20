Five 'High School Musical' Series Stars, Including Olivia Rodrigo, Are No Longer Main Cast Members for Season 3

Disney+ has confirmed that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is coming back this summer for season three AND the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

The announcement of the third season included a plot synopsis, as well as details on the cast. The streamer has confirmed that five main cast members from previous seasons will only be “guest stars” in the upcoming third season, including Olivia Rodrigo.

The third season is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

The eight-episode third season will premiere on July 27 with each of the episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays. Watch the trailer on

