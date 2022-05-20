Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21
There are now four Saturday Night Live cast members who will be leaving the show following the season finale this weekend.
It was confirmed earlier today that Pete Davidson will be exiting the series after eight seasons as he will be starring in the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis.
Now, a new report claims that three more beloved cast members are leaving as well.
Click through the slideshow to find out who will be leaving…