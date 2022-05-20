Top Stories
Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 &amp; Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 & Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 5:50 pm

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Continue Here »

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

There are now four Saturday Night Live cast members who will be leaving the show following the season finale this weekend.

It was confirmed earlier today that Pete Davidson will be exiting the series after eight seasons as he will be starring in the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis.

Now, a new report claims that three more beloved cast members are leaving as well.

Click through the slideshow to find out who will be leaving…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Aidy Bryant, Extended, Kate McKinnon, kyle mooney, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images