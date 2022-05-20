Get to Know 'Love of My Life' Singer Avery Lynch With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Avery Lynch is one of the rising music talents we’re excited about, and we’re excited to let Just Jared readers get an exclusive chance to get to know her even better.

The Pennsylvania-bred singer-songwriter has been writing music since she was a young child, leading to an invitation to Berklee College of Music.

Amid the pandemic, she began sharing her talent with the world on TikTok, resulting in hundreds of thousands of followers, monthly listeners on Spotify, and millions of video streams on tracks like “I Put You First (& You Did Too)” and “Out of Love With You,” inspired by Alessia Cara‘s song of the same name with her support.

Following her most recent When It Ends EP, including lead single “Sh*t People” and “Round & Round,” Avery arrived on Friday (May 20) with her new single, “Love of My Life.”

“‘Love of My Life’ is about young love and that feeling of falling for someone so intensely that you want to call them the love of your life. I wanted to write something that people could play at their weddings and create special moments and memories with,” she says of the delicate and emotional, piano-led song.

Listen to “Love of My Life” and check out 10 Fun Facts about Avery Lynch…