Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

Chris Brown Seemingly Congratulates Ex Rihanna on the Birth of Her Baby with A$AP Rocky

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 9:52 am

Jason Momoa to Star in Action-Comedy 'Shots! Shots! Shots!'

Jason Momoa is taking on a new role!

According to THR, the 42-year-old actor is set to star in a new action-comedy titled Shots! Shots! Shots! from writers Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows.

The outlet writes that while plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie is described as “a family-centric adventure that has tones of James Cameron’s True Lies, Liam Neeson’s Taken franchise and recent Paramount hit The Lost City.”

Jason will act as a producer on the feature alongside partner Jeff Fierson, as well as Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, the team behind the live-action Aladdin and Oscar-nominated drama The Two Popes.

Jason was recently spotted on the set of Fast X in Italy and you can see all the photos here!

