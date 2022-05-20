Joe Jonas & Pregnant Wife Sophie Turner Spotted at Lunch With His DNCE Bandmates

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner enjoyed a lunch outing with members of DNCE today!

The 32-year-old singer and the 26-year-old pregnant The Staircase actress were spotted at the exclusive members club San Vicente Bungalows on Thursday afternoon (May 19) in Los Angeles.

Also photographed with Joe and Sophie were his DNCE bandmates JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless. That same day, they taped an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

DNCE will be performing their new song “Move” on the show!

Earlier in the week, Joe and Sophie were spotted on a lunch date and were seen chatting with some fans outside of the restaurant.

Click through the gallery for 30+ photos of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner out for lunch with DNCE members…