Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 1:45 am

During the latest day of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s trial, both of the actors’ agents testified about how the allegations about their marriage affected their careers.

Johnny‘s former talent agent Tracey Jacobs, who he fired in October 2016, took the stand on Thursday (May 19). She testified about how the actor’s bad reputation made it more difficult for him to get work.

Amber‘s agent Jessica Kovacevic also testified that day and talked about how the online backlash over her allegations against Johnny cause her to lose out on work.

Click through the slideshow to see the comments made by both of the agents…

Photos: Getty
Getty Images