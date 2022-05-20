Julia Louis-Dreyfus Holds the Record for Cursing the Most on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is defending her title!

The 61-year-old actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (May 20), where Ellen informed her that she held the record for cursing the most on the show over the years.

“Let me tell you something, I’m going to make sure nobody beats that f–king record in these last couple of episodes,” Julia replied. “I’m going to solidify my position as much as I f–king can.

“F–k yeah! I’m a lady,” she added, while Ellen joked, “You’re a f–king lady.”

The comedian then presented Julia with a t-shirt to commemorate her accomplishment. Check out the clip down below!

