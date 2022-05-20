Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Johnny Depp &amp; Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 11:36 am

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Holds the Record for Cursing the Most on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Holds the Record for Cursing the Most on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is defending her title!

The 61-year-old actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (May 20), where Ellen informed her that she held the record for cursing the most on the show over the years.

Click inside to read more…

“Let me tell you something, I’m going to make sure nobody beats that f–king record in these last couple of episodes,” Julia replied. “I’m going to solidify my position as much as I f–king can.

“F–k yeah! I’m a lady,” she added, while Ellen joked, “You’re a f–king lady.”

The comedian then presented Julia with a t-shirt to commemorate her accomplishment. Check out the clip down below!

Julia was recently spotted on the set of her new movie Beth & Don in New York City and you can see all the photos here.

Just Jared on Facebook
julia louis dreyfus ellen cursing 01
julia louis dreyfus ellen cursing 02
julia louis dreyfus ellen cursing 03
julia louis dreyfus ellen cursing 04
julia louis dreyfus ellen cursing 05
julia louis dreyfus ellen cursing 06

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Julia Louis Dreyfus

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images