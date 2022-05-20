K-Pop Groups Disbanding in 2022 - 4 Groups Have Broken Up & Several More Contracts Are Expiring!

K-pop is a fast-paced, ever-changing industry.

While there are so many incredible girl groups and boy bands in the South Korean music scene, there’s also fierce competition – and contract deals that often expire in less than a decade’s time.

It’s pretty common for members of groups to go solo after their contracts expire, or pursue new opportunities, like acting and TV hosting gigs.

As a result, we’ve already lost some pretty major K-pop acts in 2022 – and there are a handful of groups with contracts set to expire later in the year. Fans are already wondering if they’ll renew, or disband and go their separate ways.

Find out which groups disbanded in 2022 so far, and which groups have contracts set to expire…