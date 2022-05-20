Kendall & Kylie Jenner Attend Kourtney's Pre-Wedding Dinner in Italy - See Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian and new husband Travis Barker are having an official wedding ceremony in Italy this weekend and her family was spotted at their pre-wedding dinner!

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were among the stars who were seen stepping out for the dinner party on Friday night (May 20) in Portofino, Italy.

Kendall was joined by her boyfriend Devin Booker and they were matching in all-black outfits. Kylie was seen chatting with Kourtney‘s BFF Simon Huck while inside the event.

Check out the photos we have of Kourtney and Travis arriving in Italy earlier in the week with their kids. The wedding will reportedly happen at Castello Brown, a castle on the top of a hill, and the festivities will happen over the course of four days.

