Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 & Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 6:48 pm

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Attend Kourtney's Pre-Wedding Dinner in Italy - See Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian and new husband Travis Barker are having an official wedding ceremony in Italy this weekend and her family was spotted at their pre-wedding dinner!

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were among the stars who were seen stepping out for the dinner party on Friday night (May 20) in Portofino, Italy.

Kendall was joined by her boyfriend Devin Booker and they were matching in all-black outfits. Kylie was seen chatting with Kourtney‘s BFF Simon Huck while inside the event.

Check out the photos we have of Kourtney and Travis arriving in Italy earlier in the week with their kids. The wedding will reportedly happen at Castello Brown, a castle on the top of a hill, and the festivities will happen over the course of four days.

Click through the gallery for 45+ photos of Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the dinner…

