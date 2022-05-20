Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Look So In Love at Pre-Wedding Dinner, Plus See Pics of Kim, Khloe, & More!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might already be married, but that’s not stopping them from celebrating their nuptials again!

The newlyweds looked so in love while packing on the PDA at a pre-wedding dinner on Friday (May 20) in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis will be tying the knot in front of their family and friends this time after previously having two private ceremonies. The couple was joined by his kids Landon, Alabama, and Atiana while departing the dinner and getting into a boat to head back to their hotel.

Also in attendance at the dinner, and pictured here in the gallery are Kourtney‘s sisters Kim and Khloe and their mom Kris Jenner.

Kris was spotted with her friend Gui Siqueira, who is the boyfriend of fashion designer Domenico Dolce of Dolce&Gabbana.

We also have photos of Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the party in a separate post!

Click through the gallery for 100+ photos from the pre-wedding dinner…