Top Stories
Johnny Depp &amp; Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

Chris Brown Seemingly Congratulates Ex Rihanna on the Birth of Her Baby with A$AP Rocky

Chris Brown Seemingly Congratulates Ex Rihanna on the Birth of Her Baby with A$AP Rocky

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 10:22 am

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Continue Here »

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a lavish celebration!

The newlyweds are reportedly having a big wedding ceremony at an Italian castle over the weekend, via TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple is celebrating their marriage in Portofino, and will exchange their vows in front of family and a select group of friends. It will reportedly happen at Castello Brown, a castle on the top of a hill, and the festivities will happen over the course of four days.

They will also apparently have another big reception for more of their friends back in L.A. “in the near future,” according to the outlet.

Find out who is reportedly attending…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images