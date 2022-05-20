Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a lavish celebration!

The newlyweds are reportedly having a big wedding ceremony at an Italian castle over the weekend, via TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple is celebrating their marriage in Portofino, and will exchange their vows in front of family and a select group of friends. It will reportedly happen at Castello Brown, a castle on the top of a hill, and the festivities will happen over the course of four days.

They will also apparently have another big reception for more of their friends back in L.A. “in the near future,” according to the outlet.

