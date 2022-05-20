Lizzo Reacts to Rumors That Chris Evans & Harry Styles Will Be Featured On Her New Album- Listen Here!

Lizzo is dishing on her upcoming album!

The 34-year-old performer was a guest on the Spout podcast, where she gave fans some insight into her new music and even revealed whether or not there would be surprise collaborations with Harry Styles or Chris Evans.

Host Tamara Dhia began by asking about Lizzo‘s latest single, “About Damn Time,” which the singer shared was actually the last track she had written for the album.

“I felt like it was urgent,” she said of releasing the single. “I wrote the song like two months ago. And mind you, I’ve been working on this album for three years, so this is technically and literally the last song I wrote for the album, and it felt like, okay, put this out right now. The world needs this. You need this right now. This song is about just how much we’ve been through collectively as a people, but also personally, and how we need to take a moment to ourselves to refuel and and celebrate our survival and celebrate life.”

While she played coy when asked if she had an album title picked out, Lizzo did share that a release date would likely be announced soon as she had recently turned in the masters. “The world will be getting it this year,” she added.

Tamara then brought up the rumors that have been circulating online about other artists that could be featured on the record, with fans excited about a potential collaboration between Lizzo and Harry Styles.

“That is so funny,” the “Juice” singer replied. “The Internet going Internet. That’s all I’ll say about that.

Tamara also asked whether or not Lizzo‘s celebrity crush Chris Evans would make an appearance, given that he’s often posted videos of himself playing piano on social media.

“I literally hit him up and was like, play piano on my album and he just said, ‘Ha ha,’” she shared, adding, “It would have been really cool, but unfortunately not this time.”

Lizzo went on to say she thought fans would be “surprised” by how many love songs were on the album.

Listen to the full interview down below!