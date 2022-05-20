Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Johnny Depp &amp; Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 12:49 pm

Michael Sheen & Anna Lundberg Welcome Their Second Child Together!

Michael Sheen & Anna Lundberg Welcome Their Second Child Together!

Michael Sheen is a dad of three!

On Friday (May 20), the 53-year-old Good Omens actor shared that he and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg had welcomed their second child together.

Click inside to read more…

“And just like that… there was another monkey jumping on the bed,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the newborn holding his pinky finger.

Anna, 27, posted the same picture and caption to her own Instagram account. The couple announced that Anna was expecting back in March.

Michael and Anna have been together since 2019 and are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Lyra. He is also a dad to 23-year-old daughter Lily, whom he shares with ex Kate Beckinsale.

In case you missed it, Michael recently made a major announcement about his future acting projects.

Just Jared on Facebook
michael sheen anna lundberg second child 01
michael sheen anna lundberg second child 02
michael sheen anna lundberg second child 03
michael sheen anna lundberg second child 04
michael sheen anna lundberg second child 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anna Lundberg, Celebrity Babies, Michael Sheen

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images