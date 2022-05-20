Michael Sheen & Anna Lundberg Welcome Their Second Child Together!

Michael Sheen is a dad of three!

On Friday (May 20), the 53-year-old Good Omens actor shared that he and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg had welcomed their second child together.

“And just like that… there was another monkey jumping on the bed,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the newborn holding his pinky finger.

Anna, 27, posted the same picture and caption to her own Instagram account. The couple announced that Anna was expecting back in March.

Michael and Anna have been together since 2019 and are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Lyra. He is also a dad to 23-year-old daughter Lily, whom he shares with ex Kate Beckinsale.

In case you missed it, Michael recently made a major announcement about his future acting projects.