Money Heist's Ursula Corbero Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Chino Darin While in Venice

Ursula Corbero and her boyfriend Chino Darin look so in love!

The 32-year-old actress, best known for playing Tokyo in Netflix’s Money Heist, was spotted packing on the PDA with Chino during a water taxi ride last week in Venice, Italy.

Ursula is currently in Venice while working on the upcoming Netflix action movie Lift. The film stars Kevin Hart as “a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.”

Also starring in the movie are Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Billy Magnussen.

All five seasons of Money Heist are currently streaming on Netflix.

