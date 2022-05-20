Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Johnny Depp &amp; Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Agents Testify About How Their Careers Were Affected by Bad Press

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

The Real Angelyne Is Slamming Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series About Her

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Sad News for KJ Apa Fans

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 2:06 pm

Money Heist's Ursula Corbero Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Chino Darin While in Venice

Money Heist's Ursula Corbero Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Chino Darin While in Venice

Ursula Corbero and her boyfriend Chino Darin look so in love!

The 32-year-old actress, best known for playing Tokyo in Netflix’s Money Heist, was spotted packing on the PDA with Chino during a water taxi ride last week in Venice, Italy.

Ursula is currently in Venice while working on the upcoming Netflix action movie Lift. The film stars Kevin Hart as “a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.”

Also starring in the movie are Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Billy Magnussen.

All five seasons of Money Heist are currently streaming on Netflix.

Click through the gallery for 100+ photos of Ursula Corbero with boyfriend Chino Darin…

Just Jared on Facebook
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 01
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 02
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 03
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 04
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 05
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 06
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 07
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 08
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 09
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 10
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 100
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 101
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 102
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 103
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 104
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 105
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 106
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 107
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 108
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 109
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 11
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 12
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 13
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 14
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 15
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 16
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 17
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 18
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 19
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 20
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 21
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 22
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 23
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 24
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 25
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 26
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 27
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 28
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 29
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 30
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 31
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 32
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 33
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 34
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 35
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 36
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 37
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 38
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 39
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 40
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 41
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 42
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 43
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 44
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 45
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 46
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 47
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 48
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 49
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 50
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 51
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 52
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 53
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 54
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 55
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 56
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 57
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 58
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 59
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 60
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 61
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 62
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 63
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 64
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 65
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 66
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 67
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 68
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 69
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 70
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 71
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 72
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 73
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 74
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 75
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 76
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 77
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 78
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 79
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 80
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 81
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 82
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 83
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 84
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 85
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 86
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 87
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 88
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 89
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 90
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 91
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 92
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 93
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 94
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 95
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 96
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 97
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 98
ursula corbero pda with chino darin 99

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chino Darin, Ursula Corbero

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images