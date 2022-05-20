Top Stories
Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 & Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Pete Davidson Expected to Leave 'SNL' After 8 Seasons

Pete Davidson Expected to Leave 'SNL' After 8 Seasons

A new report says that Pete Davidson is expected to leave Saturday Night Live at the conclusion of the current season.

The season finale of SNL is airing this weekend and it’s likely that this will be Pete‘s final episode as a repertory player on the show.

Pete joined the cast in 2014 at the young age of 20 and he became one of the show’s youngest cast members in history.

Variety reports that Pete “is expected to leave Saturday Night Live after the broadcast of this weekend’s season finale, according to a person familiar with the matter.” No other details about his departure are known, but he does have a busy slate of projects in the works.

Pete missed several episodes of SNL this season while working on the horror movie The Home and now he’s starring in the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, which is being executive produced by SNL‘s Lorne Michaels.

