Top Stories
Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Four 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving After the Season Finale on May 21

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Ceremony - Find Out Who's Reportedly on the Guest List!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 &amp; Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Netflix Reveals First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 & Episodes Length - Watch Now!

Fri, 20 May 2022 at 7:17 pm

Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renee Elise Goldsberry & Busy Phillips Promote 'Girls5Eva' Season Two at FYC Event

Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renee Elise Goldsberry & Busy Phillips Promote 'Girls5Eva' Season Two at FYC Event

The ladies of Girls5Eva gather up for a group shot while arriving for NBC’s FYC House event in Los Angeles on Thursday (May 19).

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell joined showrunner Meredith Scardino at the event, where they hyped up the new season of the show, which airs on Peacock.

In a recent interview with Variety, Paula opened up about the music featured this season on the show, saying that she loved all the ones that made them cry the most.

“I love the ones that that really take a moment and don’t have to be just snarky comedy,” she shared. “I don’t think this show is snarky comedy anyway. But I think in comedy, you want to keep the jokes coming. You want to keep the laughing going. You don’t want land too long on something that’s very serious.”

Paula continued, “I feel like the songs are such good times for us to be in that serious moment for a second and just sound like a great pop ballad that makes you cry with your face down in the pillow after you go on a bad blind date.”

If you haven’t seen it, check out the latest trailer here!

Check out 25+ pictures of the Girls5Eva cast at an FYC event…
Just Jared on Facebook
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 01
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 02
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 03
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 04
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 05
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 06
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 07
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 08
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 09
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 10
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 11
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 12
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 13
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 14
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 15
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 16
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 17
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 18
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 19
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 20
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 21
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 22
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 23
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 24
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 25
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 26
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 27
girls5eva cast fyc nbc event pics 28

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Meredith Scardino, Paula Pell, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images