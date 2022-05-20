Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renee Elise Goldsberry & Busy Phillips Promote 'Girls5Eva' Season Two at FYC Event

The ladies of Girls5Eva gather up for a group shot while arriving for NBC’s FYC House event in Los Angeles on Thursday (May 19).

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell joined showrunner Meredith Scardino at the event, where they hyped up the new season of the show, which airs on Peacock.

In a recent interview with Variety, Paula opened up about the music featured this season on the show, saying that she loved all the ones that made them cry the most.

“I love the ones that that really take a moment and don’t have to be just snarky comedy,” she shared. “I don’t think this show is snarky comedy anyway. But I think in comedy, you want to keep the jokes coming. You want to keep the laughing going. You don’t want land too long on something that’s very serious.”

Paula continued, “I feel like the songs are such good times for us to be in that serious moment for a second and just sound like a great pop ballad that makes you cry with your face down in the pillow after you go on a bad blind date.”

If you haven’t seen it, check out the latest trailer here!

