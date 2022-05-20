Tilda Swinton Gets Three Wishes from Idris Elba in 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Trailer - Watch Now!

The upcoming movie Three Thousand Years of Longing has debuted its first trailer, minutes before the film premieres at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival!

The highly anticipated film is director George Miller‘s first movie to be released since his smash hit Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015.

Here is the synopsis: “Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic – content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 31.

Click inside to watch the trailer…

Watch the trailer below!