Tilda Swinton & Idris Elba Generate Oscar Buzz at Cannes with 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'

The Oscar buzz for 2023 has already begun thanks to the films premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival!

Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba hit the red carpet for the premiere of their highly anticipated film Three Thousand Years of Longing on Friday night (May 20) in Cannes, France.

Idris was joined on the red carpet by his wife Sabrina.

The new film, directed by George Miller, is generating Oscar buzz for all the main players.

“With its imperfect perfection, the first contender for Oscar’s most coveted prize has arrived. Two of Miller’s films have received nominations: Babe (1995) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). This is hands-down his most narrative-rich achievement, something that could bring him three Oscar noms as a producer, director and co-writer,” Variety reports.

The outlet also thinks Idris and Tilda will score acting noms!

Make sure to watch the trailer, which was just released this morning.

FYI: Tilda is wearing Chanel. Sabrina is wearing a custom Tony Ward Couture gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Click through the gallery for 40+ photos from the red carpet premiere…