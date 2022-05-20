Topless Protester Storms the Red Carpet at Cannes 2022 Premiere - See Photos

A woman stripped off all of her clothes and began screaming on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The incident occurred during the premiere of the new film Three Thousand Years of Longing on Friday evening (May 20) in Cannes, France.

The woman had body paint over her chest with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow. The words “stop raping us” were written across her body and she appeared to have fake blood painted over her lower back and legs. The word “scum” was written on her lower back.

Security rushed over to the woman and covered her with a coat.

The New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan tweeted a video of the incident and wrote, “On the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s new movie, the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers. Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, & blocked my camera from filming.”

On the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s new movie, the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers. Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, & blocked my camera from filming pic.twitter.com/JFdWlwVMEw — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 20, 2022

