WWE Indefinitely Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi After They Walked Out Of 'Monday Night Raw'

After Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on Monday Night Raw earlier this week, the WWE has revealed that both wrestlers have been suspended indefinitely.

Sasha and Naomi, who were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, have been suspended by the wrestling giant, and their titles have also been taken away.

“We will have a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions,” announced Michael Cole said during Friday’s broadcast.

According to the rumors, via TV Line, about what led the two to walk out, Sasha apparently had an issue with the outcome of a planned main event, which would have featured both in a Six Pack Challenge alongside Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to determine who would face Bianca Belair at “Hell in a Cell.”

After Sasha met with CEO Vince McMahon to express her concerns, it’s said that he refused to change his plans for the team. Following his decision, Sasha and Naomi left.

Later, the two met with WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis “with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk, and walked out.”

In their official statement, the company said that Sasha and Naomi felt they “weren’t respected enough as tag team champions” and “were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents,” adding: “Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.”

Both of Sasha and Naomi‘s official Facebook pages have been taken down and their merchandise wiped from WWE’s site.

