Zendaya Arrives on Set for Another Day of Filming 'Challengers' Outside of Boston

Zendaya is getting ready for another day on set!

The 25-year-old Emmy-winning actress stayed safe in a face mask while chatting with crew members on set of her upcoming movie Challengers on Thursday afternoon (May 19) outside of Boston in Lynn, Mass.

Click inside to read more…

For her arrival to set, Zendaya tucked her new shorter hairdo in a long, comfy brown coat.

In the movie, Zendaya will be playing a tennis player turned coach who “has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a ‘Challenger’ event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour — where he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick: his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).”

Zendaya has been very busy filming Challengers these last several weeks, and someone very special recently traveled to Boston to visit her!

Click through the gallery for the latest photos of Zendaya on set…