Sat, 21 May 2022 at 7:18 pm

Adele Sits Courtside with Boyfriend Rich Paul at NBA Playoffs Game

Adele Sits Courtside with Boyfriend Rich Paul at NBA Playoffs Game

Adele is enjoying a night out with her boyfriend!

The 34-year-old singer was all smiles as she and boyfriend Rich Paul sat courtside at game two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Golden States Warriors and the Dallas MAvericks on Friday night (May 20) at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

For their night out, Adele donned a denim on denim outfit paired with tan heels while the 40-year-old sports agent represented his agency, Klutch Sports Group, with a black hoodie that had his company’s logo on it.

Earlier this month, Adele finally confirmed big news that was rumored earlier this year!

There was also a big update on Adele’s postponed Las Vegas residency. Get the latest scoop here…
