Alessandra Ambrosio Steps Out For Several Events at Nespresso Beach in Cannes

Alessandra Ambrosio dazzles in a mirrored dress on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 20) in Cannes, France.

The 41-year-old model walked the red carpet for the premiere of Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T’Attendre).

Earlier in the day, Alessandra was spotted in a more casual look at a wellness event at Nespresso Beach.

There, Alessandra attended a yoga class and aided the instructor in showing off the moves.

The night before, she was also seen at Nespresso’s dinner event with food from Chef Alessandra Montagne.

If you missed it, you can also see Alessandra at the premiere of Armageddon Time, where she wore another eye-catching look.

FYI: Alessandra wore Alberta Ferretti on the red carpet. She also wore a Georges Hobeika ensemble for the Nespresso dinner.

Click inside to see 45+ pictures of Alessandra Ambrosio during the Cannes Film Festival…