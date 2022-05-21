Alessandra Ambrosio Wows in Floral Gown at Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala

The stars are stepping out during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival!

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a pink floral dress as she arrived at the Celebration Of Women In Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival on Saturday (May 21) held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Other stars in attendance included models Naomi Campbell and Sara Sampaio along with No Time to Die actress Naomie Harris and Batwoman actress Wallis Day.

If you missed it, you can also see Alessandra at the premiere of Armageddon Time, where she wore another eye-catching look.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing an Elie Saab gown. Naomi is wearing a Valentino gown.

