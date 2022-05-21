Top Stories
Sat, 21 May 2022 at 11:59 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Wows in Floral Gown at Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala

The stars are stepping out during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival!

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a pink floral dress as she arrived at the Celebration Of Women In Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival on Saturday (May 21) held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Other stars in attendance included models Naomi Campbell and Sara Sampaio along with No Time to Die actress Naomie Harris and Batwoman actress Wallis Day.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing an Elie Saab gown. Naomi is wearing a Valentino gown.

Photos: Getty Images
